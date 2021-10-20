A celebration of Life Service for Baxter Wescoat of Eastville and Bozeman, Montana will be held on Sunday, October 24th at 2:00 pm at Hungars Episcopal Church with the Rev. Janet Wheelock officiating. A reception will follow the service at Cherry Grove Farm. The family asks that in lieu of flowers please send donations to Northampton high School noting “Baxter Wescoat Football Memorial”, P.O. Box 38, Eastville, VA. 23347. Online condolences may be sent to the family at foxfuneralhomes.com Arrangements by Fox Funeral Home, Temperanceville.
