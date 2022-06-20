Barry Brent Parks, 68, husband of Patty Hamilton Parks and a resident of Concord Wharf, VA, passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Norfolk Sentara General Hospital in Norfolk, VA. A native of Exmore, VA, he was the son of the late Harley A. Parks and the late Ruth Parks Ashby. Barry was a retired Supervisor for the Virginia Department of Transportation.

In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by two children, Seth J. Parks and his wife, Kathy, of Cape Charles, VA, and Tracey Lynn Renas and her husband, Jeff, of Exmore; a brother, Harley Ames Parks, Jr. and his wife, Tress, of Belle Haven, VA; six grandchildren, Kolby Evans, Kayla Evans, Ella Dahl Parks, Tristan Parks, Colin Renas and partner, Laura Fuentes, and Travis Renas and his wife, Joi; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be conducted Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 11:00AM at Belle Haven Cemetery with Reverend Jonathan Carpenter officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Randy Custis Memorial Park, Post Office Box 243 Nassawadox, VA 23413, Shore Christian Academy, 11624 Occohannock Road, Exmore, VA 23350, or Broadwater Academy Athletic Department, Post Office Box 546, Exmore, VA 23350.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

