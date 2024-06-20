Barry Lewis Weeks, 77, lived a very storied life. Born in Bay Shore, NY (Long Island) to parents Alfred & Helen Weeks, seven years after his only sibling, Alfred “Sonny” Weeks. Barry took the brunt of typical older sibling shenanigans. His brother used to strip him down naked and throw him outside when their parents were not home. But Barry, ever scrappy, learned quickly how to defend himself, which he did by punching his brother in the nose. This action was extremely effective since Sonny was prone to nosebleeds. Barry was also in a train accident in his early twenties which resulted in him being propelled through the air, only being stopped…by a Stop sign down the tracks on Blue Point, NY.

Barry went to his hometown high school, Sayville High, where he met his future wife of 49 years, Carolyn “Lynn” B. Weeks. While attending high school, Barry worked several jobs, played trumpet in band and wrestled for the varsity team. After high school, Barry was drafted by the U.S. Army to serve in Vietnam, derailing his plan to attend the police academy. Army testing showed Barry’s high aptitude for finance, so he was sent to Korea to process payroll for the soldiers in Vietnam. After his Army service, Barry went to Junior College and then Bridgeport University for his bachelor’s degree, culminating his education in West Palm Beach, FL, where he earned his CPA. Barry started his career in the public sector before becoming a comptroller in both South and Central Florida.

In late 1977, Barry and Lynn were blessed with the birth of their one and only child, Lisa Helen Weeks (now Fiege). Barry always loved having his girls around. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, cook, gourmand, storyteller and biker. His love of trying new recipes was imparted on his daughter, with whom he discussed food and recipes until the day he died.

Barry was diagnosed with lymphoma in his mid-50’s which was the result of facial trauma obtained from the train accident. Not too long after his battle with cancer, which he of course won, he and his wife started discussing retirement. They both wanted to leave Florida but did not want to go too far North due to the cold winters. Lynn’s sister had moved to the Eastern Shore of Maryland many years prior, so they decided to look around that area. It was then they discovered the Eastern Shore of Virginia! ESVA reminded them of Long Island when they were growing up, so they purchased land in Henry’s Point in Accomac and got to work designing their dream home on the water.

On June 13, 2024, Barry passed away peacefully in his dream home. On his final day, he was surrounded by a soft cool breeze coming in from the ocean as well as the laughter and loving fortitude of his family. Barry is survived by his wife, Lynn B. Weeks; daughter, Lisa W. Fiege (John); granddaughter, Mackenzie “Will” L. Fiege; brother, Alfred Weeks, as well as two nephews, Jeffrey and Erich Weeks.

A Celebration of Life will be held on June 27, 2024, starting at 5:30 p.m., located at 26385 Sea Breeze Drive, Accomac, VA.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite nonprofit, two of Lisa’s favorites are Onancock Main Street and Eastern Shore Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Or feel free to honor and celebrate Barry’s love of fine dining by making or taking your loved ones to a fabulous dinner.

