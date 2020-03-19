Private funeral services for Mrs. Barbara Turner White, better known as “Fuzzy”, of Painter, will be conducted on Saturday at 3PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Jesse Thomas officiating. Interment will be in the Shiloh Baptist Cemetery, Painter. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.
