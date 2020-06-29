Barbara Ann Fisher Lusby, 59, of Pocomoke City, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 with her family at her side. Born on February 4, 1961 in Salisbury, MD, she was the daughter of the late Levin Woodston Fisher Jr. and the late Betty Ann Reid Fisher.

Following graduation from Eastern Shore Academy, she obtained a B.S. in Business from E.S.C.C. and then obtained a B.S. in Civil Engineering from Virginia Tech. Barbara worked for CSC for 15 years before transferring and serving as a NASA Facilities Manager for 21 years. She was a longtime member of Salem United Methodist Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher for many years. She loved playing cards with family and friends and taking trips with some of her closest friends, Ricky and Jennifer Holland. She will be remembered for her love and devotion to her family and her love for the beach, boating and celebrating Christmas. Not to forget her grand-dog “Piper”.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 35 years, Mark Lusby of Pocomoke City; two daughters, Blair Addison Lusby Skiba and her husband, Jeremiah of Pocomoke City, MD, and Jordan Reid Lusby of Richmond, VA; one son, Mark “Vince” Vincent Lusby and his wife Hayley of Westover, MD; two sisters, Donna F. Darby and her husband Steve of Asssawoman, VA, and Teresa Lee Perdue of Pocomoke City, MD; her father and mother-in-law, Eugene and Joanne Lusby of Pocomoke City, MD; her sister-in-law, Sharon Sheets of Lutherville, MD and several extended family members including aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Levin W. Fisher, III.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the many friends and family who provided love and support during the past five years.

A graveside funeral service officiated by the Rev. Stacey Johnson, will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 11:00 am at Quinton Cemetery, 33123 Coston Road, Pocomoke City MD 21851.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Coastal Hospice P.O. Box 133, Salisbury, MD, 21803.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, Maryland 21851. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollawayfh.com.

