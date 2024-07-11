Baby Preston Edwards Sturgis

On Tuesday, July 9, 2024 our precious baby boy, Preston Edward Sturgis, was born into our hearts and into the arms of angels. His memory will remain a beacon of light, a reminder of the preciousness of life, and a symbol of love that transcends time and physical presence.

He will forever be cherished by his parents, Ashlyn Phillips Sturgis and Chase Edward Sturgis; sister, Dawson Sturgis; maternal grandparents, Jackie “Poppy” & Mary Beth “May Bay” Phillips; paternal grandparents, Ted “Pop Pop” Sturgis and Leah “Granny” Fisher; maternal aunt, Meagan “Cha Cha” Phillips (Hunter) and their children, Dryden, Nolan, and Colt; paternal aunt, Courtney Britton (Cody) and their son, Caleb; as well as many other extended family members.

The family will gather for a private committal service at the Fairview Lawn Cemetery.

Should friends desire, contributions in Preston’s memory may be made to Now I Lay Me Down to Sleep (nilmdts), P.O. Box 621669, Littleton, CO 80162(www.nowilaymedowntosleep.org/donate/).

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.