Baby Emmeline June Cadena, precious daughter of Christopher and Kara Cadena of Melfa, entered this world and gained her angel wings on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

A private graveside service will be held at the Fairview Lawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Emmaline’s memory may be made to the March of Dimes, c/o Susan Turner, 25606 Cherry Hill Road, Parksley, VA 23421.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

.