Faye Shrieves Ralston, a lifelong resident of Onancock, Virginia, died peacefully in her home on August 4, 2021.

Faye was born on August 8, 1936 in Cashville, Virginia, and was the daughter of the late Alfred James Shrieves and Mariah Groton Shrieves.

Faye was best known for her love of traveling, gardening, cycling and kayaking, but most of all for her kindness, generosity and love for her community, family and friends. Faye was committed to Market Street United Methodist Church where she served on the Altar Guild for many years. She was an avid supporter of the Eastern Shore Community College and Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, where she also volunteered.

Faye is predeceased by her husband Fred Sherman Ralston. Together, Faye and Fred were quiet philanthropists, always helping others they believed were in need.

Faye is survived by her daughters, Maria Ralston Greene (David) and Sarah Ralston Parris (Kevin); granddaughters, Kelly Greene Chaves (Derek), Emily Scott Parris and Elizabeth Ralston Parris; and great-grandchildren, Ralston James Chaves and Bentley Scott Chaves. In addition to her parents and husband, she is predeceased by her brother James Thomas Shrieves.

The extended Ralston family is sincerely grateful to the caring professionals at Riverside Shore Hospice who helped make our mom comfortable.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 12 at 2:00 p.m. at Market Street United Methodist Church in Onancock. Private family internment will be held in the Onancock Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to YMCA Camp Silver Beach, referencing the Ralston Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 69, Jamesville, VA 23398, or to the Barrier Islands Center Annual Fund, P.O. Box 206, Machipongo, VA 23405.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

.