A public viewing for Mr. Aydelotte Deshields, Sr. of Snow Hill, MD will be held on Friday from 3 until 5 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.
