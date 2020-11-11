Funeral services for Aurelise Pierre of Haiti will be held Saturday at 9 AM at the World of Life Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held Friday from 6 until 9 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. Interment will be at Spring Hill Memory Gardens, Hebron, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.