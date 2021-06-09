Funeral services for Audrey Mae Deshields of Snow Hill, Md., will be held Saturday at 12 Noon at Coolspring U.M. Church, Girdletree,Md. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Church. Pastor Fitchett will be the Eulogist. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.