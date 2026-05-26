Audrey Furness

Mrs. Audrey Ayres Furness, 77, of Temperanceville, VA, was welcomed home by her Lord and Savior on Friday, May 22, 2026. Born January 10, 1949 in Nassawadox, VA and raised in Parksley, VA, she was the daughter of the late J. Fulton Ayres and Alma Lewis Ayres.

Funeral services will be held at Atlantic Baptist Church on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at 11:00 a.m., with The Reverends Maury Enright and John Higginbotham officiating. The family will gather for private interment in the Liberty Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Audrey’s memory through a memorial donation to Atlantic Baptist Church, P.O. Box 397, Atlantic, VA 23303, or by continuing her legacy through advocacy and support for teachers and students in the public school system.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.