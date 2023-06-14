Funeral services for Mr. Asnel Thermil of Haiti formerly of Salisbury, MD will be held on  Saturday at 11 AM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD.  A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center.  Interment will be held at John Wesley Cemetery, Princess Anne, MD.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.