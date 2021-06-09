A graveside service for Mr. Arthur Pierce of Pocomoke City, Md., will be held Saturday at 12:30 PM from the gravesite of Mt Sinai Baptist Cemetery, Payne Road, Pocomoke, Md. A public viewing will be held from 10 AM until 12 Noon from the Chapel of the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md. Rev. Robert Brown will be officiating. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.
