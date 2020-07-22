Arthur Paul Grothouse, Sr., a husband, father, friend and decorated veteran, died July 18th, 2020 in Hedra Cottage, a historic 17th century home in Craddockville, VA, that he spent 25 years restoring with his loving wife. He was 93 years of age. In addition to saving their historic home from certain ruin, Mr. Grothouse used his considerable woodworking skills and his remarkable talent to build most of the 18th century style furniture contained within the home.

Mr. Grothouse graduated from Purdue University in 1951 with a degree in mechanical engineering. That same year, he joined the United States Air Force. He also attended the Air Force Institute of Technology 1959 through 1960, where he received a Master of Science in Aeronautical Engineering.

Before retiring in 1970 as a Lt. Colonel, Mr. Grothouse was a highly decorated defender of the United States of America. He was awarded the Air Force Distinguished Cross after flying more than one hundred missions over enemy territory. Mr. Grothouse was also awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal, and the Bronze Star Medal. He actively served in WWII as an Army enlisted man, and in Southeast Asia during the Vietnam campaign as an Air Commander.

Even with these impressive accomplishments, the part of his life that he enjoyed most was his time on the Eastern Shore of Virginia after arriving here in 1971. While living on the Eastern Shore and continually working on their house, Mr. Grothouse served his new community in many ways. He taught a wide range of subjects at Parksley High School. He became Accomack County’s purchasing agent and then served as Assistant County Administrator from 1972 to 1974. He was technical administrator for Shore Engineering for eight years until 1982. During that time, his efforts helped make the Accomack County Industrial Park a reality. Mr. Grothouse also served as a technical administrator at the Wallops Flight Facility until 1995. He used his flying skills as a part time pilot for Air Melfa, a small air taxi business based at Accomack County Airport. He was an active member at Saint Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Onley, VA for his entire tenure on the Eastern Shore.

Mr. Grothouse always said that he was most proud of his three children, Christopher, Paul, and Dorothy.

Mr. Grothouse is survived by his loving wife of 50-plus years, Eda McCaleb Grothouse, and his three children, Christopher P. Grothouse with his wife Linda of Canyon Lake, TX, A. Paul Grothouse, Jr. of Germansville, PA, and Dorothy E. Poley with her husband Andrew of Santa Barbara, CA. He is also survived by his four grandchildren, Kyle Grothouse, Sean Grothouse, Andrew M. Poley, Jr., and Lilyanna Poley. He is survived by one sister, Eileen Reynolds, and two brothers, Paul K. Grothouse and Gregory Grothouse. He is predeceased by his brother, Vincent Grothouse, Jr., and his twin sister, Phyllis Marie Godfrey.

A funeral mass will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., from St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Onley. Interment will be held at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery, with full military honors, celebrating the service Mr. Grothouse provided to and for his country.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Saint Peter the Apostle Building Fund, P.O. Box 860, Onley, VA 23418.

