Funeral services for Arbella Fitchett of Laurel, DE will be held on Saturday at 1 PM at Emmanuel Full Gospel Ministry, Laurel, DE. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Church. Interment will be at Union Cemetery, Georgetown, DE. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.
Related Posts
Roland Ennis, Sr.
December 19, 2019
Linda Parks Parker
December 28, 2017
Mrs. Mary Greer
January 10, 2019
Shanelle White
March 13, 2019
Local Conditions
January 10, 2020, 5:36 pm
Cloudy
56°F
56°F
9 mph
real feel: 52°F
current pressure: 31 in
humidity: 80%
wind speed: 9 mph S
wind gusts: 11 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 7:18 am
sunset: 5:03 pm
WESR Radio shared a post.
3 hours ago
VASCULAR SCREENINGS AT RSMH
Early detection and prevention of vascular disease saves lives and enhances quality of life. RSMH offers three painless, non-invasive screening tests of the carotid arteries, the aorta and the leg arteries that can detect stroke, aortic aneurysm, and peripheral vascular disease.
Each screening costs $35, or $89 for all three. Call 757-302-2284 for more information or to make an appointment.
Learn more here:
https://riversideonline.com/shore/services/vascular-lab.cfm ... See MoreSee Less