Antwan Isaiah Kellam, affectionately known as “Twan,” was born on April 29, 1997, in Norfolk, Virginia, to Angela Gale and the late Anthony Kellam. On November 11, 2025, Antwan left this world far too soon in New Church, Virginia, at just 28 years old. Though his time here was brief, he filled it with love, creativity, and an energy that left a lasting mark on everyone who knew him.

Antwan grew up on the Eastern Shore surrounded by family and friends who adored his sense of humor, his loyalty, and his one-of-a-kind spirit. He graduated with the Pocomoke High School Class of 2015. A natural creator with a sharp eye and a big imagination, Antwan loved making music, shooting music videos, and gaming—spaces where he expressed himself freely and connected with others.

He shared a deep and meaningful marriage with his beloved wife, Madison Kellam. Though their time together in marriage was heartbreakingly short, the love they shared was real, powerful, and unwavering. Their bond—filled with laughter, partnership, and genuine affection—will forever stand as a beautiful testament to the life they built and the future they dreamed of. Madison, along with their dog King, will continue to hold his memory close.

Antwan was preceded in death by his father, Anthony Kellam; paternal grandparents, Jean and George Kellam; maternal grandfather, James Marshall Jr.; maternal great-grandparents, Gladys Mapp, James Gale, James Mar-shall Sr., and Gertrude Marshall; great-great-grandmother, Mildred Elliott; and his childhood dog, Chunks.

He leaves behind a loving circle of family who will forever cherish him: his loving mother, Angela Gale; honorable mother figure, Ashley Farmer; honorable father figure, Corey Rainey; his grandmother, Mildred Gale; and his mother and father-in-law, Crystal and William Tebo. He is also survived by his siblings: Ajah Kellam, Anthony Gale, Anthony Kellam, LaQuisha Smith, Lakendra Kellam, Tyree Kellam, Chad Kellam, Dorien Stewart, E’Mya Rainey, JyKese Rainey, Jakori Rainey, Jahmi Rainey, along with his in-laws.

Antwan’s life was filled with the love and support of many aunts—Tanya Gale, Sherima Bell, Angela Kellam, Yvonne McNeill, Kathy Parker, Beverly Sample, Joy Patterson, Wendy Ballard, Gail Sharp, Freda Byrd, and Rhonda Kyle—and uncles: James Gale, Willie Copes, Derek Kellam, Randall Kellam, Gregory Copes, Cleophus Bailey, Kim Wilson, and Jeffery Bailey.

His cousins, who shared in his laughter and his milestones, include Waltreon Gale, Travon Copes, Avion Gale, Ashlee Gale, Wilique Copes, Sema’j Birdell, and Amijah Bridell. Antwan also leaves behind nieces and nephews he adored: Eriyanna Gale, Ty’Mar Victor, Tristan Gale, Skye Gale, Demi Gale, Brodie and Boden Tilghman, and Arizona and Nugget. His godchildren—Makai and Ez’Rhe Lankford and Kalila Brittingham—meant the world to him.

In addition, he is survived by a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, extended family, and countless friends whose lives he touched with his warmth, humor, and genuine heart.

Antwan’s presence was unique, unforgettable, and full of life. His memory will continue to shine brightly through the love he shared, the art he created, and the many people whose lives he changed just by being himself.

Funeral services for Mr. Antwan Kellam of Pocomoke, MD, will be conducted on Saturday at 11:00AM from St. John’s United Methodist Church, Atlantic, with Bishop David Sabatino, officiating. Interment will be in the Tabernacle Baptist Church cemetery. Family and friends may call on Saturday from 10:00-11:00 AM at the church. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.