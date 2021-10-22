Funeral services for Antony Montgomery of Salisbury, MD will be held on Saturday at 3 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by
Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
Antony Montgomery
