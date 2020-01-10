Funeral services for Antonio Radway of Seaford, Delaware will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at John Wesley United Methodist Church, Seaford, Delaware. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be held at Macedonia Cemetery, Seaford, DE. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home,
Seaford, DE.
Antonio Radway
Funeral services for Antonio Radway of Seaford, Delaware will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at John Wesley United Methodist Church, Seaford, Delaware. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be held at Macedonia Cemetery, Seaford, DE. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home,