A private family viewing for Mr. Antonio Fletcher of San Angelo, Texas, formerly of Pocomoke City, MD will be held on Saturday from 10 AM til 12 noon and on Friday from 6 PM til 8 PM at the Funeral Home, 819 4th Street, Pocomoke City, MD. Interment will be at the Trinity Cemetery, Inc., Pocomoke, MD. Services are being provided by the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.