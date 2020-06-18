A private family viewing for Mr. Antonio Fletcher of San Angelo, Texas, formerly of Pocomoke City, MD will be held on Saturday from 10 AM til 12 noon and on Friday from 6 PM til 8 PM at the Funeral Home, 819 4th Street, Pocomoke City, MD. Interment will be at the Trinity Cemetery, Inc., Pocomoke, MD. Services are being provided by the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.
3 hours ago
Over the next few weeks, A&N Electric will be reaching out to our members who have been unable to make payments due to the Coronavirus.
While it is not our typical practice to make phone calls to members, we understand the difficulty the Coronavirus has posed on our members and would like to proactively help members develop a payment plan.
If you receive a call demanding immediate payment, that is a scam. We will not call to request immediate payment, but rather to discuss a payment solution that works for you and your family.
If you feel uncomfortable, or wish to verify the validity of the call, please hang up and call us at 757-787-9750 option #2 to confirm you are speaking with a Member Service Representative. ... See MoreSee Less