Funeral services for Antonio Lambert of Dover Delaware will be held on Friday at a11 AM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisabury, MD. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
5 hours ago
