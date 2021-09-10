Funeral services for Antoinnette Wallop of Horntown, VA will be held on Saturday at 2 PM at the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Accomack, VA. A public viewing will be held 2 hours prior to the service at the Funeral Home. Rev. Doretha Whittington will be officiating. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Accomack, VA.
6 hours ago
