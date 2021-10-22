Funeral services for Mr. Anthony Wilson, Sr. of Salisbury, MD will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held on Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the Center. Interment will be at Green Acres Memorial Park Cemetery, Salisbury, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.