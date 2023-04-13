Funeral services for Mr. Anthony Spady of Baltimore, MD will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Funeral Home. Interment will be at Trinity Cemetery, Inc., Unionville Road, Pocomoke City, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD.
