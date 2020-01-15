Funeral services for Anthony Bailey of Millsboro, Delaware will be held Thursday at 1 PM at St. John 2nd Baptist Church, Millsboro, Delaware.  A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the church.  Interment will be at St. John Church Cemetery, Millsboro, Delaware.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.

