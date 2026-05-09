Annie Johnston

Annie Ellen Custis Johnston, passed away on May 6, 2026 at age 90. Born on March 25, 1936, on Virginia’s Eastern Shore, Annie grew up in the Onancock area surrounded by a large, close-knit family.

She was the daughter of Floyd R. Custis Sr. and Ethel M. Custis and one of twelve children. Annie is survived by her sisters Connie and Linda and her brothers Scotty and Tommy. She also leaves behind her daughters, Debra and Virginia; her grandchildren, Lori, Jessica, and Ben; and her great-grandchildren, Logan, Juliana, Jaxon, and Jay. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold L. Johnston, and her son, Floyd.

Annie will be remembered for her stories, her warmth, her devotion to family, God, and the quiet strength that carried her through.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at 2:00 PM from the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA with Pastor John Cullop officiating. Interment will be private.