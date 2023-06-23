Funeral services for Annette Townsend of Morning Side, Md., will be held Saturday at 2 PM at Shiloh U.M. Church, Pocomoke City, MD. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Church. Pastor Dhorah Purnell will be officiating. Interment will be at Home Beneficial Cemetery, Stockton, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.