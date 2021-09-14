Johnson’s United Methodist Church will hold a Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Anne and John Floyd. Due to the COVID virus, we were not able to honor them in April and May of 2020. The memorial service will be on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 11:00 am. at Johnson’s United Methodist Church, 11175 Bayside Road, Machipongo, VA. with food and refreshments following the service. Arrangements by Fox Funeral Home, Temperanceville.
