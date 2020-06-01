Annabelle Landon Scott, 89, wife of the late Carlton Thomas Scott, Sr. and a resident of Cherrystone, VA, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020. A native of Wachapreague, VA, she was the daughter of the late John Thomas Landon, Sr. and the late Edna Bell Landon. She was a member of Cheriton Baptist Church.

She is survived by a son, Carlton T. Scott, Jr. of Virginia Beach, VA; a sister-in-law, Denna Scott Ward of Melfa, VA; two grandsons, Alan Scott and Robert Scott, both of Virginia Beach; and a great granddaughter, Annabelle Scott of Virginia Beach. She was predeceased by a son, Rickie T. Scott.

Services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cheriton Baptist Church, P.O. Box 227, Cheriton, VA 23316.

