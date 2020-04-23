A private funeral service for Anna Holland of Delmar, Delaware will be held Saturday at 2 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A private family viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. There will be no public viewing. Interment will be at Mt. Nebo Church Cemetery, Columbia, Delaware. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
