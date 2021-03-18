Ann Bull Justis, 79, of Cambridge, Maryland passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Chesapeake Woods Center with her loving husband by her side. Born on July 31, 1941 in Cheriton, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Edward Parks Bull and Pansy Martin Bull. She attended the local schools in Parksley, Virginia and graduated from Parksley High School with the Class of 1959. On August 19, 1960, after dating since young teens, Ann married the love of her life Russell Moore Justis. Together they raised three beautiful children and enjoyed over 60 years of marriage. Ann was employed for many years as an administrative assistant for several community medical practices before retiring from the office of Dr. William Bair. She was a long time member of Friendship UMC and loved her church family. In her spare time she enjoyed traveling, fishing and crabbing on “The Pie Pan” alongside her husband Russell. He considered her a great “First Mite”. Ann was an avid reader and enjoyed going to the slots. The most important thing in Ann’s life was her husband, her children and grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Ann is survived by her husband Russell, children Melissa J. Willoughby (Jeff) of Hurlock, MD, James “Jamie” Edward Justis, II (Angie) of Seaford, DE, Mary Beth Chubb (Mike) of Eldersburg, MD; grandchildren Heather Insley, Mary Gamble, Amanda McCollister, Nathan, Rylee and Ryan Justis, Braeden and Jacob Chubb, step-grandchildren Jason Willoughby and Jenna Smith and their families; great grandchildren Harper and Jackson McCollister, Revel and Amelia Gamble; a brother Martin Parks Bull (Margaret) of Parksley, VA; several nieces and nephews. A graveside funeral service will be held at East New Market Cemetery on Thursday, March 25, 2021 beginning 11 AM with Pastor Tish Nance-Spronson officiating. Face covering and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ann’s name can be sent to Friendship UMC, c/o Karol Redline, 7 Shady Drive, Cambridge, MD 21613. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.S., Cambridge. To share online condolences with family, please visit www.newconbcollins.com. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ann B. (Bull) Justis, please visit our floral store.