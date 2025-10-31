Angus Hines III

Angus Irving “Buzz” Hines III made his grand exit on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at his home in Belle Haven, VA, naked as the day he was born on December 23, 1965. True to form, he left this world exactly the way he lived in it – unapologetically himself, unbothered by convention, and with a little smirk.

As immortalized in his obituary photo, Buzz often referred to himself as “The White Tiger.” He kept his trophy wife, Jacqueline “Jax” Bosley, on her toes for over two decades – and while she’ll miss him deeply, she’s also eternally grateful that she’ll never again have to follow his endless trail of used Q-tips.

Raised in Suffolk, VA, Buzz spent his early years cultivating a mischievous streak that would serve him well for the rest of his days. He later relocated to Carrollton, VA, where he wreaked havoc for a few decades before “settling down” on Virginia’s Eastern Shore in 2019 – though anyone who knew him would agree that “settled” was never exactly his style.

Buzz was the whole package: brilliant, hilarious, generous to a fault, and just the right amount of ridiculous. He lived with a flair for the dramatic, a disdain for the ordinary, and a love for life that was contagious – even when he was being an absolute ass. He had a PhD in stirring the pot, a minor in doing dumb shit, and a heart big enough to forgive everyone else’s.

A true connoisseur of classic rock, Buzz adored Pink Floyd, Jimmy Buffett, and Ozzy Osbourne and often referred to Jax as his Sharon (a compliment, depending on the day). His happy place was on the water, either aboard the family boat, The Sentry, or his pride and joy, Mile Zero. If you couldn’t find him, chances are he was somewhere on the ocean or bay, music blasting, drink in hand, grinning like a man who knew he’d beaten the system.

Buzz was predeceased by his parents, Angus Irving Hines, Jr. and Genevieve Hopkins McCollum Hines, and his brother, A. McCollum “Mac” Hines. He leaves behind a trail of laughter, love, and well-told stories that will live on through his wife, Jax; stepdaughter, Evy Gaudette, and her husband, Timothy Ritenour; sisters, Ann Russell “Russ” Mauer and Marilyn H. Stulb; and nieces, Eleanor Anne Osteen and Genevieve Stulb and their families.

Also left behind are his beloved four-legged children: Benson Dos Equis Hines, “The Greatest Dane in All the Land;” Mortimer, “Smooth Brain;” Gracie, “The House Sloth;” and Lincoln Bark, “Stinky” or “Chuck.”

In true Buzz fashion – making things complicated yet meaningful – his ashes will be turned into an eternal reef structure, placed on the ocean floor to provide a new home for marine life and create a thriving underwater ecosystem. It’s poetic, really: even in death, he’s still trying to stir things up.

In honor of the one love that didn’t love him back, Buzz’s family asks that you consider donating to a local substance abuse treatment or awareness program – or better yet, volunteer your time to help someone who needs it.

Raise a glass, crank up some rock and roll, and remember Buzz as he was: a legend, a lunatic, a lover, and the life of every party – whether you wanted him to be or not.

Tributes, stories, and tales of your memories with Buzz can be shared at www.williamfuneralhomes.com.

