Funeral services for Andre Tull of Tyaskin, Md., will be held Monday, May 24, 2021 at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held Sunday, May 23rd, from 3 PM until 5 PM at the Center. Interment will be at Parson’s Cemetery, Salisbury, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.
