Amy Parker

Amy Yavonne Parker, beloved daughter, sister, mother, and friend, was born on July 29, 1973, to John L. Parker, Jr., and Viola Edwards Parker. On October 29, 2025, Amy was called to her Heavenly home at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

Amy was educated in the public schools of Accomack County and proudly graduated from Nandua High School in June of 1991. During her high school years, she began working at Roses, where she re-mained employed until her health began to fail.

On October 27, 1997, while facing her own health challenges, the Lord blessed Amy with her greatest joy — a healthy baby boy, Dominique, whom she lovingly called “Pee-Wee” and affectionately referred to as “her baby.” He was truly the light of her life.

At an early age, Amy accepted Christ and joined Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, where she sang on the Jewels Choir. As time went on, she continued to remain as active as her health allowed, always seeking to serve and worship in her own way. Amy’s faith never wavered—she was a prayer warrior who loved the Lord both inside and outside of church, constantly requesting prayer and believing wholeheartedly that God was leading her path.

Amy found joy in life’s simple pleasures. She cherished time spent with her family, loved going on vacations, and enjoyed coloring, playing bingo, singing, and watching both the news and a good movie. When she was able to walk, she loved to dance—and even after becoming wheelchair-bound, she would still find ways to move to the rhythm with a smile on her face.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Christopher Parker; grandparents, William and Evelyn Ed-wards and John and Gladys Parker; aunt, Mary Bagwell; uncles, Larry Goffrey and Kevin Bagwell; and many other beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins who have gone on before her.

Amy leaves to cherish her memory her loving son, Dominique Parker; her devoted parents, John L. and Viola Edwards Parker; her sister, Melissa (Charles) Smith; her brothers, John (Carla) Parker, Jr., and Johnathon (Stacy) Parker; her aunts, Wila Edmonds, Evelyn Chandler, Joyce Bailey, and Sandra Sheppard; her uncle, Myron Edwards; her special cousin, Sylvia Downing, who was like an aunt to Amy; her special friend, Tammy; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who will deeply miss her presence.

Though she is no longer with us, the love, laughter, and wisdom Amy shared will live on in the hearts of her family and friends. Her legacy of compassion, generosity, and faith will continue to inspire all who were blessed to know her.

Amy will always be remembered for her humor, warmth, and unforgettable personality—especially for the five questions she asked nearly everyone she met:

1. Who are you?

2. Do you go to church?

3. Are you married?

4. Do you have children?

5. Do you have a boyfriend or girlfriend?

And if she didn’t like your answer, she’d surely ask, “Why not?”

Truly, Amy never met a stranger, and her loving spirit will forever remain in our hearts.

Funeral services for Ms. Amy Parker of Painter, will be conducted on Saturday at 1:00 PM from Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, Onancock, with Rev. Kevin Savage, Sr., officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Family and friends may call on Friday from 4-5 PM at the funeral home.

Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.