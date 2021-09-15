Amy Lynn Eckard, 59, of Temperanceville, VA, walked into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Born June 1, 1962 at the United States Army hospital in Frankfurt, West Germany, she was the daughter of Jimmie Roland Eckard of Parksley, VA and the late Nellie OrellaEckard.

A graduate of North Carolina State University, Amy received her bachelor’s degree in computer science and relocated outside the Washington D.C. area, working as a government contractor for many years. During her time in Falls Church, VA, she served as a volunteer firefighter and EMT and remained dedicated to giving back to first responders throughout her life. In 2004, Amy moved to the Eastern Shore to be closer to her parents. Having attained a certification as a national and Virginia state licensed massage therapist, Amy owned “Massage Away,” operating mostly as a traveling masseuse. A devout Christian, she was a member of Atlantic United Methodist Church, who volunteered as treasurer for Atlantic UMC, Downing’s UMC, and Assawoman UMC. Amy’s greatest passion was photography. Her notorious NASA Wallops rocket launch photos were often featured in the Eastern Shore Post and yearly Christmas cards featuring her work were a treasure to all who received them. Amy’s love and compassion for others defined who she was and how she will be forever remembered—humble, selfless, and inspiring.

In addition to her father, Amy is survived by her sister, Kathie Eckard Herrera and her husband, Juan, of Gainesville, FL and their children, Thomas, Joseph, and Caroline; brother, Karl Eckard of Charlotte, NC; as well as her church family and countless friends.

A service in celebration of Amy’s life will be held at the Atlantic United Methodist Church on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 2:00 p.m., with The Reverend Hodae Kim officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Amy’s memory may be made to Camp Occohannock on the Bay, 9403 Camp Lane, Belle Haven, 23306 (www.ootbay.org).

