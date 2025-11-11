Amy Little

Amy Sandidge Little, 82, passed away peacefully on November 9, 2025.

Born in Amherst, Virginia, to the late Dabney Sandidge and Amy Powell Sandidge, Amy was raised in Wachapreague, Virginia. She married the love of her life, Hillary F. Little, with whom she shared 61 wonderful years of marriage.

A woman of deep faith and compassion, Amy served as a deacon at Red Bank Baptist Church for more than 20 years. She was also a dedicated volunteer EMT with Northampton Fire and Rescue and an active member of the Debedeavon Garden Club and the Garden Club of the Eastern Shore. Her love for gardening was matched only by her love for her family, she was a nurturing mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who brought warmth and joy to all who knew her.

In addition to her husband, Hillary, Amy is survived by her two sons, Chip Little (Allison) and Chad Little (Lisa); her cherished grandchildren, Noah Little, Christian Little, Oakley Little, and Lindsay Davis; and great-grandchildren, Kenley and Aspen. She is also survived by her siblings, Cathey Bell (Vernon) and Henley Sandidge (Sally).

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at 12:00 p.m., with Dr. John Robertson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Red Bank Baptist Church PO Box 932 Nassawadox, VA 23413.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www. Doughtyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.