Amy Elizabeth Maddox, 66, wife of the late William Howard “Bill” Maddox and resident of Hallwood, VA, passed away on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at her home. Born July 12, 1955 in Willis Wharf, VA, she was the daughter of the late Granville Phillips and Amy Badger Phillips.

Amy worked in accounts receivable for many years, and later as a teacher at Central Baptist Academy. She was a faithful member of Acts of the Apostolic Church in Temperanceville, VA for more than thirty years and was grateful for her church family. Amy enjoyed crocheting and there wasn’t a baby born in her family, or within her church, that didn’t receive one of her blankets, perfectly crocheted with much love.

She is survived by her children, Christina E. Thierfeldt and her husband, Doug, and William Daniel Maddox, all of Hallwood, VA; brother, Daniel Phillips and his wife, Patsy; grandchildren, Sean, Morgan, and Jackson “Jack” Thierfeldt. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Jane Ward.

A memorial service will be held at the Acts the Apostolic Church, in Temperanceville, VA, on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 2:00 p.m., with The Reverends Robert Johnson and Star Johnson officiating. Private interment will be held at Groton’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Amy’s memory may be made to the Acts the Apostolic Church, P.O. Box 188, Temperanceville, VA 23442.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.

