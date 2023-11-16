Amanda Hope Windsor, daughter of Catherine Duer Stinson and the late Terry Milton Windsor, very suddenly left this earthly place on October 10, 2023 at the age of 34. Other than her mother, she is survived by her infant son, Phillip Walter Hope, her grandmothers Charlotte Duer Nicolls and Marion White Windsor, half-brother Robert Windsor, fiancé Phillip Hope and many uncles, aunts and cousins.

Amanda attended Broadwater Academy before moving to Virginia Beach where she graduated from Cox High School. She then attended Longwood University for her undergraduate degree and went on to earn a Master of Arts degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling just last year. Back on the Shore, Amanda found great joy helping her patients and friends find a new path forward.

Her love of all things beautiful—the water, music, artistic expression, dancing, conversations and cooking filled her short and passionate life. She played an awesome game of softball, a force behind and in front of the plate. Amanda so loved her softball and swim teammates, her sorority sisters, her countless friends and, most especially, her baby boy.

Amanda spoke the pure, genuine truth, whether you liked it or not and she could mix up a mean cocktail and spin a great yarn. Her creative spirit was always on the verge of something wonderful and always with a twist.

In honor of Amanda and how she lived her life, find a neighbor in need and help them. She believed this is the way to make our world a better place.

A Celebration of Life will be held at St. George’s Episcopal Church in Pungoteague on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. A reception will follow.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.