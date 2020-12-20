Alvin E. Duryea died on December 17, 2020 in Wake Forest, North Carolina.

Born in Somerville, New Jersey, he was the son of Alvin E. and Helen Smith Duryea, late of Somerville, New Jersey. Mr. Duryea received his formal education at the public schools of Somerville, Blair Academy, Blairstown, New Jersey and Bucknell University, Lewisburg, Pennsylvania where he earned a degree of BS in Commerce and Finance. He studied for his Master’s Degree in Economics at New York University. He was a member of The Fraternity of Phi Gamma Delta.

He began his banking career at The First National Bank of the City of New York, later to become Citi Bank. His banking career extended to banks in New Jersey and Florida. He was elected to the Somerville, New Jersey Board of Education and served from 1970 to 1973 finishing as president. He retired as a First Lieutenant in the USAR where he was stationed in Fort Story, Virginia. He was a member of The University Club of New York and The Out-of-Town Club of Cape Charles, Virginia.

He is survived by a daughter, Leslie Vernam Duryea of Wake Forest, North Carolina, a son, John McCollom Duryea of Greenwich, Connecticut and his wife, Wendy Dickinson Duryea and their daughters, Alexandra Patten Duryea and Emma Wharton Duryea, two sisters-in-law, Constance W. Nasson of Petoskey, Michigan and Lucinda W. May of Williamsburg, Virginia. Several nieces and nephews survive as well.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be made to The Cancer Center, Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, P.O. Box 17, Nassawadox, Virginia 23413-0017.

Interment will be announced at a later date.

.