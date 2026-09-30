Funeral services for Mr. Alvin Bailey will conducted on Friday 11am at the chapel of the Cornish Funeral Home in Cheriton. Family and friends may call on Thursday evening between the hours of 5-6 pm. Arrangements are by the Cornish Funeral Home of Cheriton.

Funeral services for Mr. Shirome Davis will be conducted on Saturday 11am at the Cornish-Mckaskill celebration of life center in Exmore. Arrangements are by the Cornish Funeral Home of Cheriton.

Funeral service for Ms. Mocile Brickhouse will be held on Saturday 2pm at the Cornish-Mckaskill celebration of life center in Exmore. Family and friends may call the celebration of life center on Friday between the hours of 5-6pm Arrangements are by the Cornish Funeral Home of Cheriton.

Funeral services for Mrs. Helen Ames will be conducted on Saturday 11am at the the First Baptist Church of Capeville. Relatives and friends may call the chapel of the Cornish Funeral Home on Friday evening between the hours of 5-6pm. Arrangements are by the Cornish Funeral Home of Cheriton.