Alvin Bailey

September 30, 2026
 |
Obituaries
Funeral services for Mr. Alvin Bailey will conducted on Friday 11am at the chapel of the Cornish Funeral Home in Cheriton. Family and friends may call on Thursday evening between the hours of 5-6 pm. Arrangements are by the Cornish Funeral Home of Cheriton.
     Funeral services for Mr. Shirome Davis will be conducted on Saturday 11am at the Cornish-Mckaskill celebration of life center in Exmore. Arrangements are by the Cornish Funeral Home of Cheriton.
     Funeral service for Ms. Mocile Brickhouse will be held on Saturday 2pm at the Cornish-Mckaskill celebration of life center in Exmore. Family and friends may call the celebration of life center on Friday between the hours of 5-6pm Arrangements are by the Cornish Funeral Home of Cheriton.
     Funeral services for Mrs. Helen Ames will be conducted on Saturday 11am at the the First Baptist Church of Capeville. Relatives and friends may call the chapel of the Cornish Funeral Home on Friday evening between the hours of 5-6pm. Arrangements are by the Cornish Funeral Home of Cheriton.

Share this

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

September 30, 2026, 3:37 pm
Few clouds
SSE
Few clouds
72°F
7 mph
Apparent: 72°F
Pressure: 1019 mb
Humidity: 73%
Winds: 7 mph SSE
Windgusts: 13 mph
UV-Index: 4.21
Sunrise: 6:57 am
Sunset: 6:48 pm
© 2026 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

This message is only visible to admins.
Problem displaying Facebook posts. Backup cache in use.
Click to show error
Error: You cannot access the app till you log in to www.facebook.com and follow the instructions given. Type: OAuthException

OUR ADVERTISERS

Coldwell Banker Harbour Realty

Member of the

esva chamber