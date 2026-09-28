On Saturday, September 26, 2026, Mr. Alma Thomas Read, 80, of Wingate, NC, and formerly of the Eastern Shore of Virginia, passed away peacefully at Anson Health and Rehab in Wadesboro, NC, with the love and support of his four daughters gathered in his room.

A Celebration of Life service with Military Honors will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home on Friday, October 2, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. The family will welcome friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service for Visitation.

Donations in Alma’s name may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 (http://www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org); or to the Alzheimer’s Association, Southeastern Virginia Chapter, 6160 Kempsville Circle, Suite 322A, Norfolk, VA 23502 (http://www.alz.org).

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

The arrangements are in the care of Leavitt Funeral Home in Wadesboro, NC and Williams-Onancock Funeral Home in Onancock, VA.