Funeral services for Alma Loraine Dean of Onancock will be conducted from the graveside at the Onancock Cemetery on Sunday afternoon at 2, with Pastor Wayne Hart officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please pay it forward by sharing kindness with others or helping someone in need, as Alma did throughout her life.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

.