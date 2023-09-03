Alma Blanche Maddox of Hallwood

Alma Blanche Maddox, 90, wife of the late James Calvin Maddox, passed away Saturday, September 2, 2023 at her home in Hallwood, VA. Born May 21, 1933 in Groton Town, VA, she was the daughter of the late John Roger Groton and Elizabeth Taylor “BB” Groton.

As the Maddox family matriarch, Alma set the bar high in every aspect of her life. She was a God-fearing wife, mother of four boys, and was no stranger to a hard day’s work, which often began before the sun came up. Between her daily routine on the family farm and managing her household, she stayed busy, but always made time for her church and family. Alma was a longtime member of Hallwood United Methodist Church, having faithfully served as a Sunday School teacher for many years, and was a proud member of Pocahontas, White Fawn Council #9.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, James Roger Maddox and his wife, Sandy and George Calvin Maddox and his wife, Billye Jean “BJ,” all of Messongo, VA, and John Reed “Johnny” Maddox and his wife, Faith, of Hallwood; grandchildren, Stacy Reade Maddox (Stacey Lynn), Holly Guy, Christina Elizabeth Theirfeldt (Doug), William Daniel Maddox, Samantha Pioli (Anthony), Alicia Niblett (Jeff), John Roger Maddox, and Kathryn Elizabeth Isdell (Clif); great-grandchildren, Brandon, Brooklynn, Sean, Morgan, Jack, Lenee, Liam, Bianca, Avery, Michelle, Hailey, and Kalli; great-great grandchildren, Zayne, Sebastian, Aiden, and Adahli. In addition to her husband and parents she was predeceased by her son, William Howard “Bill” Maddox and his wife, Amy; sister, Sadie G. Gladding; and infant sister, Maude Groton.

Funeral services will be conducted from the graveside at Groton’s Cemetery in Hallwood, on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 2:00 p.m., with her son and grandson, Pastors James R. Maddox and John R. Maddox, officiating. There will be a visitation at the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., with Times of Remembrance beginning at 7:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Alma’s memory may be made to Riverside Shore Hospice, P.O. Box 616, Onley, VA 23418 or to Hallwood United Methodist Church, c/o Joyce Northam, P.O. Box 72, Hallwood, VA 23359.

