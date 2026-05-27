Alisa Davis Hardstock, 63, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2026 at Shore Health and Rehabilitation Center in Parksley, VA. Born February 28, 1963 in Nassawadox, VA, she was the daughter of the late Page Robertson Davis and Marjorie Pruitt Davis. As the youngest of four girls, Alisa fully embraced her role as the baby of the family. Her lively spirit was evident from an early age

and there were few times she did not speak exactly what was on her mind. Alisa grew up in Northside Chesconnessex, VA, where children played till dark, often came home with little mud between their toes, and always attended New Testament Church on Sundays. Her spirited nature and love for the Lord continued throughout her life and were a blessing to those who knew her.

She is survived by her son, Mitchell J. “M.J.” Hardstock, Jr. of Chincoteague, VA; sisters, Gail Willett and her husband, Wayne, of Parksley and Marilyn Cooms and her husband, Jerry, of Tennessee; as well as several nieces and nephews and their families. In addition to her parents, Alisa was predeceased by her sister, Patricia “Pat” Wheatley. Funeral services will be conducted from the graveside at the Fairview Lawn Cemetery on Monday, June 1, 2026 at 1:00 p.m., with The Reverend John Cullop officiating. Memory tributes may be shared with the family at

www.williamsfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.