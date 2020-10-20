Funeral services for Alinia Brown of Atlantic, Va., will be held Saturday at 2PM at the Smith and Scott Funeral Home, Accomac, Va. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Pastor Harvey Davis will be officiating. Interment will be at Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery, Atlantic, Va. Services have been provided by the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Accomac, Va.