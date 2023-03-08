Funeral service for Mrs. Aline Manuel of Belle Haven, will be conducted on Saturday at Northampton High School, Eastville, with Rev. Wilbert Adams officiating. Interment will be in the Bethel Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Franktown. Family and friends may call on Friday from 4 to 5PM at the funeral home. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.
