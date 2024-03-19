Alice Spangler of Onancock

March 19, 2024
Alice Spangler

A Celebration of Life service for Alice Spangler, of Onancock, will be held Saturday, March 30th, at 11, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Onancock, with Father Ed Hunt officiating. A reception will follow. 

Contributions in her memory may be made to Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 338, Onancock, VA 23417, Emmanual Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 186, Oak Hall, VA 23416, or Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

