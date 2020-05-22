A private funeral service for Alice Shockley of Salisbury, Md., will be held Tuesday, 5-26-2020. at 12 Noon at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A private family viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center., Interment will be at Mt. Hope Baptist Church Cemetery, Stockton, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.