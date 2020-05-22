A private funeral service for Alice Shockley of Salisbury, Md., will be held Tuesday, 5-26-2020. at 12 Noon at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A private family viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center., Interment will be at Mt. Hope Baptist Church Cemetery, Stockton, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.
Related Posts
Janene Y. Kellam
November 8, 2019
Anne Lambertson Smith
March 16, 2018
Mrs. Patricia L. Fate
March 23, 2018
Mr. Isiah ‘Ike’ Ridley of New Church
November 21, 2019
Local Conditions
May 22, 2020, 10:05 am
Cloudy
65°F
65°F
13 mph
real feel: 64°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 95%
wind speed: 13 mph SSE
wind gusts: 18 mph
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 5:48 am
sunset: 8:11 pm