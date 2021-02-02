A private funeral service for Alice Fontain of Princess Anne, Md., will be held Saturday at 1 PM at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md. A private family viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at John Wesley Cemetery, Bowland Hill, Princess Anne, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md.
