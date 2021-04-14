A private family funeral for Alice Collins White of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday from 10 AM until 12 Noon at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
1 hour ago
